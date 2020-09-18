Global Coding Bootcamps Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

“Coding Bootcamps - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

The coding bootcamp market is poised to grow by $ 453.59 mn during 2020-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The report on coding bootcamp market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low cost of bootcamps and an increase in regulatory factors.

Market segment 6, the product can be split into

Java

Python

NET

Others

Market segment 2, split into

Enterprise

School

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Coding Bootcamps market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Coding Bootcamps market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Le Wagon

App Academy

Ironhack

Bloc

Startup Institute

Flatiron School

The Tech Academy

Epicodus

Tech Talent South

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Coding Bootcamps Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Coding Bootcamps Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

11Key Players Profiles

12Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continued………



