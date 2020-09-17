Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 800 block of Quincy Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with an Assault with the Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Sunday, September 6, 2020, in the 800 block of Quincy Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:55 pm, the suspect assaulted the victim, at the listed location, with the intent of committing a sexual abuse offense. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 28-35 years in age, 6’1”-6’2” in height and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/eZT-haU9cJI

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###