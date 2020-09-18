Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4500 Block of East Capitol Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) that occurred on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in the 4500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:38 pm, the suspects entered an establishment and approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.