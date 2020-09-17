Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 700 Block of 8th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in the 700 block of 8th Street, Southwest.

At approximately 4:45 am, the suspect gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Thursday, September 17, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 37 year-old Noah Abdullah, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.