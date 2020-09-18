The Mom’s Choice Awards® Names Seaper Powers’ Album, “Connecting To Animals” Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products!
“Connecting To Animals’ is an island-style children’s album based on the upcoming film and book series, Seaper Powers.
I am a vocal teacher in an after school mentoring program in the heart of Miami. The children love to sing, they love to dance, so this album was really dedicated to each and every one of them.”MIAMI BEACH, FL, USA, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Connecting To Animals’, has earned the prestigious Mom’s Choice Award® for Best in Family-Friendly Products! The 10 song album is a mix of island-style music designed for kids and incorporates the theme of the book series and upcoming feature film, Seaper Powers.
— Kim Cameron
True to the subject matter of the series, the collection of songs are about friendship, kindness, and respect to both other humans and animals and manages to incorporate the importance of ocean conservation a well. The album starts out with a sweet and adorable, yet heartfelt and inspiring spoken word segment by the multi-talented, Kim Cameron, who is not only the writer, director, and producer of the series but also the recording artist.
"I am a vocal teacher in an after school mentoring program in the heart of Miami. The children love to sing, they love to dance, so this album was really dedicated to each and every one of them. They always seem to make me smile.” -Kim Cameron
The Seaper Powers series follows the adventures of Emma and her sea creature friends. “In Search of Blue Jays Treasure” (the latest book) has also been recognized by the Purple Dragon Book Awards. Ms. Cameron has been touring elementary schools and libraries across the country reading her stories and encouraging ocean conservation to children. The series also has an impressive collection of plush dolls, toys, and just introduced their erasable new coloring book.
The first music track, “Mr. Octopus”, was released in November 2019 and the video was featured on YouTube Kids and has received a Hollywood Music & Media nomination for Best Children’s Song. There is also an official soundtrack album that features a compilation of tracks and background music used in the film. The music for both albums matches the ocean theme of the books and film with an eclectic mix of reggae beats, calypso, deep house sounds, electro-pop, rap, children's pop, and tropical jazzy notes. Musical voices and talent for the music include, Kim Cameron, John DePatie, Kris Pierce, Leo “DaVincci” Mayorga, among others.
The music supporting the movie has been receiving awards from Film Festivals worldwide including the New York International Film Awards (Best Soundtrack), World Film Carnival-Singapore (Best Soundtrack), the gold award at the Tillywig Toy & Media.
The album is available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon.
For more information on Seaper Powers, please visit the website at www.SeaperPowers.com.
