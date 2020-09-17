Hay Hotline Online Portal Available for Producers Responding to Wildfire Damages

Producers can donate, buy and sell hay using the Hay Hotline online portal maintained by MT Dept. of Agriculture

The Montana Department of Agriculture would like to remind producers that the Hay Hotline, an online portal where they can donate, buy or sell hay, as well as pasture available or pasture wanted, is available. This online tool can be especially helpful for those responding to damages from recent wildfires. The department maintains the Hay Hotline as a service to the agricultural industry, making it available with the expectation that all buyers and sellers will treat each other in an equitable and lawful manner.

Click here to access the Hay Hotline. Please call (406) 444-2402 with any questions.