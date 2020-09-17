“We're honored to include Blackstone Audio into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackstone Audio, acclaimed audiobook company, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Audiobook Company - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,000 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Blackstone Audio into our BoLAA family.”

In 1987, in a small garage in Southern Oregon, Blackstone was born. Founded by Craig and Michelle Black, the early days consisted of a small handful of family members and employees working out of their home, building the business one cassette tape at a time. With a fresh perspective on the reading experience, Craig and Michelle, along with their trusted team, found new and innovative methods to not only produce and distribute audiobooks, but also pioneered creative ways to collaborate with publishers, booksellers, and the audiobook listening community. 2017 marks Blackstone’s 30th anniversary, and the company continues to grow, innovate, and further the ascendancy of the overall audiobook business.

The new publishing venture, launched in 2015, is built upon this foundation. They launched in 2015 as an imprint of Blackstone Audio, Inc., one of the largest independent audiobook publishers in the world. Blackstone's goal is to publish groundbreaking books (fiction and nonfiction) by talented writers, and to forge long-term connections with readers, booksellers, librarians, and the overall literary community. Their imprint is committed to publishing exceptional books of all genres that captivate readers. Look for more Blackstone Publishing title in print, e-book, and audiobooks to be announced soon.

"We’re thrilled to be working with bestselling authors like P. C. Cast and Kristin Cast, Shelley Shepard Gray, Nicholas Sansbury Smith, Catherine Ryan Howard, and Cory Doctorow to publish print books, e-books, and audiobooks, furthering our commitment to bringing entertaining stories to as many people as possible in the most creative and innovative ways imaginable," states Blackstone.