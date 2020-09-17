Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Running Back, Stars in New Hulu Commercial

Hulu launched their newest commercial, telling viewers that the Hulu subscription service helps them to watch live sports with the help of Saquon Barkley.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saquon Barkley is a bona fide powerhouse of a New York Giants running back, so it should come as little surprise that he always appears in ads, particularly those related to the NFL. That was the case last week when Hulu launched their newest commercial, telling viewers that the Hulu subscription service helps them to watch live sports.

Filming was, however, a little complicated due to COVID-19 constraints. As a result, body doubles were substituted for Barkley and his co-star, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. But, in a very bizarre and high-tech kind of way.

You can check out the video here

Saquon is no stranger to appearing in ads of all kinds and being a part of many campaigns, particularly with Nike. Earlier this year, Nike has made ongoing effort to encourage people to stay at home during these difficult times. They have made efforts for touching ads that help take the mind off everything going on in the world and have become very entertaining. As such, not only has some of the material of their ads been informative, they have also been heart-warming. Enter Saquon Barkley’s touching and family friendly ad that has been going viral. It was now Barkley’s turn to be a part of the Play Inside campaign and BroBible was asked to announce the intros to the family “starting lineup”.

Nike scrapped their initial deal and retroactively re-signed Barkley in the vicinity of $25 million for four years in October 2019. He recently approved of his personal Nike logo, which he converted last November into a new collection of apparel. The love of Barkley for the logo seems to have a new meaning, with the jeweler Leo Frost customizing a chain of diamonds. In a video released on Frost's Instagram account on Thursday, the Barkley logo, a lightning bolt fused with the star running back initials, underscoring his speed and power to remind people that there is "a superhero in everyone," as Nike said through the original logo release, is shown, sparkling and shining.