Lesley Brice of MC Residential Named Arizona Executive of the Year at 2020 AMA Tribute Awards

/EIN News/ -- Scottsdale, Arizona, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Residential has long been a Property Management Company and member of the Arizona Multihousing Association. Managing a portfolio of apartment communities focused in Arizona, Texas and Oklahoma, their organization has been a leader in providing excellent communities for their residents while also leading the industry in corporate responsibility, and adopting innovative business solution.

MC Residential’s natural place as an industry leader comes as no surprise given the type of executive leadership they have at the helm. Lesley Brice, President and Partner of MC Residential is the driving force behind the organization, and recipient of the 2020 Arizona Executive of the Year award.

“I’ve been coming to and been involved with the Tribute Awards since they began 28 years ago”, says Brice. “Being nominated as an individual shows how much you are cared for, and how much we care for those that we nominate. If you are fortunate enough to be awarded a Tribute award it is an amazing opportunity to show the entire state and industry and your peers how much you are appreciated, and that you truly are the best of the best.”

The AMA Tribute Awards are an opportunity to honor excellence in the Arizona apartment industry. Marking their 28th year, the 2020 awards were held digitally for the first time ever and consisted of 660 nominees from 37 different management companies.

About MC Companies: MC Companies https://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 2001.

