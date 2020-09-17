Vice President pays tribute to Agostinho Neto

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 17 - The vice-president of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, paid tribute to António Agostinho Neto, the nationalist who on 11 November 1975 proclaimed Angola an independent state from the Portuguese colonial regime. ,

In the memorial Agostinho Neto, he placed a wreath in the tomb where are laid the the remains of the Nation's founder, who died on 10 September 1979, in Moscow, at the time capital of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, former USSR.

In the Republic Square, in the courtyard of the memorial, Bornito de Sousa said that Agostinho Neto left his mark as a statesman, politician, diplomat, man of culture, doctor and humanist, dedicating his best in the management of the country, newly independent and still involved in internal conflicts and external aggression.

He recited a poem by Neto and quoted phrases of the leader considered "timeless of national, African and universal dimension" such as "the most important thing is to solve people problems" "From Cabinda to Cunene, One People and One Nation", and "Agriculture is the base and industry, the key factor for development".

"Angola is and always will be, the firm trench of revolution in Africa", "Africa seems like an inanimate body where each one comes to peck at his own piece", "Ah, who compared Africa to a question mark whose point is Madagascar?" and "In Zimbabwe, Namibia and South Africa is the continuation of our struggle", like others of the founding President's maxims.

The Vice-President of the Republic took the opportunity to call for strict compliance with sanitary measures within families, work and study places, in the street, in public transport and in places open to the public, in order to cut the transmission of covid 19, for a controlled return to "normal" life.

He advocated the continuity of the 2020 to 2022 programme, which aims, among other things, to promote the fight against corruption, increase national production of goods and raw materials, as well as the fight against poverty and the development of communities.

He values the continuous improvement of the business environment and the services of education, health and social protection, and the creation of conditions for the holding of local elections.