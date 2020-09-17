Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MT Dept. of Agriculture Recruits for Noxious Weed Seed Free Forage Advisory Council

Interested persons can submit a letter of interest and apply to MDA

The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is currently recruiting for open positions on its Noxious Weed Seed Free Forage Advisory Council. The following council terms are currently vacant:

  • Certified Weed Seed Free Forage Producer (Eastern Region)
  • Certified Weed Seed Free Forage Producer (Any Region)
  • Outfitter’s or Guide’s Organization
  • Certified Weed Seed Free Forage Producer (Central Region) 
  • Western County Weed District Representative
  • Eastern County Weed District Representative
  • Forage Product Processor

Members of the advisory council provide guidance to the Noxious Weed Seed Free Forage (NWSFF) Program, which implements a cooperative forage and product certification system with federal, state, local, and private land managers that benefits Montanans and other states by producing and making available forage free of noxious weed seeds. Council meetings take place annually on one day in January or February.

Those interested in serving on the Noxious Weed Seed Free Forage Advisory Council can submit a letter of interest and apply to MDA. More information and applications are available on the NWSFF Council website. Nominations can be submitted to Montana Department of Agriculture, P.O. Box 200201, Helena, MT 59620-0201, or agr@mt.gov.

Please reach Andrew Lam, NWSFF Program Specialist for more information at (406) 444-7819 or andrew.lam@mt.gov.

