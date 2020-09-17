Gov. Wolf, Attorney General Shapiro: Pa. Supreme Court Decision is a Victory for Voters

Governor Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued the following statement following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision in favor of voters.

“This is a victory that will help ensure that every eligible voter will more easily be able to cast their ballot and have it counted fairly.

“Today’s ruling confirms that counties will be able to provide convenient secure options such as additional county election offices and drop boxes to increase accessibility for those who are voting by mail. It also means that ballots postmarked by election day and received by the Friday after the election will be counted.

“Last fall, Pennsylvania voters were the beneficiaries of historic bipartisan election reform. Chief among those reforms was the ability for every voter to cast a ballot by mail, for any reason or no reason at all. This ruling affirms that historic legislation and allows counties to implement processes that support the voting reforms.

“Today is an important day for voters’ rights in Pennsylvania. Now, we and every county election worker will continue our efforts to administer an election that is secure, fair and accessible in every way.”