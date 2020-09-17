Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,116 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf, Attorney General Shapiro: Pa. Supreme Court Decision is a Victory for Voters

Governor Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued the following statement following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision in favor of voters.

“This is a victory that will help ensure that every eligible voter will more easily be able to cast their ballot and have it counted fairly.

“Today’s ruling confirms that counties will be able to provide convenient secure options such as additional county election offices and drop boxes to increase accessibility for those who are voting by mail. It also means that ballots postmarked by election day and received by the Friday after the election will be counted.

“Last fall, Pennsylvania voters were the beneficiaries of historic bipartisan election reform. Chief among those reforms was the ability for every voter to cast a ballot by mail, for any reason or no reason at all. This ruling affirms that historic legislation and allows counties to implement processes that support the voting reforms.

“Today is an important day for voters’ rights in Pennsylvania. Now, we and every county election worker will continue our efforts to administer an election that is secure, fair and accessible in every way.”

You just read:

Gov. Wolf, Attorney General Shapiro: Pa. Supreme Court Decision is a Victory for Voters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.