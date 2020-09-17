Breathable Membranes Market To Reach USD 3,107.8 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

A supportive regulatory environment and increasing construction activities in the APAC region are driving the demand for the breathable membranes market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Breathable Membranes Market is projected to reach USD 3,107.8 Million in 2027. The breathable membranes market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to the increasing use of products such as polyethylene (PE), polyurethane (PU), and polypropylene (PP) in the application, including walls and pitched roofs. The benefits provided by the increased demand for high quality atmospherically sealed membranes and increased technological experience in many construction procedures are projected to drive the breathable membranes market growth.

Supportive regulatory policies for the development of energy-efficient structures is a significant factor driving the market demand. In the UK, around 45.0% of the carbon dioxide is emitted from buildings, thereby urging the changes in regulatory policies pertaining to buildings' energy performance. The Building Regulations laid down stricter energy performance standards on buildings, pushing construction developers and architects to turn their attention to air barrier membranes, a cost-effective way to stop leaking of air.

However, fluctuations in the price of raw materials and slow growth in the construction industry in Europe, especially Western Europe, may create hindrances in the growth of the breathable membranes market in the forecast period.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3578

The COVID-19 impact:

The pandemic of COVID-19 would possibly threaten the development of the breathable membranes industry to some degree. Significant players in the industry are wary of the future of the market and are seeking to reinvent their growth plans. The pandemic is having considerable impact on the construction sector, and most of the major players were forced to stop their activities, which, in turn, has impacted the demand for breathable membranes. The international trading, export, and importation of COVID-19 have been significantly affected, and therefore demand has also degraded in the industry. In the face of these grim times, this pandemic still offers a chance for development in the sector as people are more aware of the health and safety aspects. The average disposable income of individuals is likely to be reduced, and manufacturers will try to find innovative solutions that can meet customer requirements at a much lower cost.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Breathable membranes are estimated to witness rapid demand due to the growth of the construction industry. The market is driven by raising awareness of building materials safeguarding against additional moisture damage and UV radiation.

The application for the pitched roof, in terms of revenue, held the largest breathable membranes market share in 2019. European countries' energy consumption minimization regulations have urged the development of more energy-efficient building and new technologies.

Polyethylene (PE)-based breathable membranes are likely to grow at the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The demand for PE membranes is fueled by superior properties of PE, such as extended protection from UV radiation and enhanced water resistance.

Europe, in terms of revenue, led by Western Europe, accounted for the largest breathable membranes market share in 2019. Strict energy-efficiency building codes is a significant factor driving the market demand in the region. Norway is the fastest-growing market in Europe for breathable membranes.

Key players in the market include Cosella-Dorken, Saint Gobain SA, I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Soprema, GAF Material Corporation, Klober, Kingspan Group PLC, RKW Group, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Arkema Group, among others.

In December 2019, Dupont acquired Desalitech Ltd. This acquisition helps Dupont's to propel growth development via access to new manufacturing possibilities, technologies, and geographies.

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3578

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Breathable Membranes Market on the basis of Product, Manufacturing Process, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Walls

Pitched Roof

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/breathable-membranes-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Superhard Materials Market by Tyeps (Micron Diamond, PCD, CBN, PCBN) By Applications (Stone and Construction, Abrasives Category, Composite Polycrystalline Tool, Other) Regional Outlook And Forecasts, 2020-2027

Chloromethane Market By Product (Methylene Chloride, Methyl Chloride, Carbon Tetrachloride, Chloroform, Others), By End-Use (Silicone Polymers, Methylating & Chlorinating Agent, Propellant & Blowing Agent, Laboratory Chemicals, Others), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Textile, Automotive, Construction, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care Products, Others), By Region, Forecasts To 2017-2027

Mosquito Control Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Larvicides, Adulticides), By Application (Government, Residential), By Organization, By Service, By Deployment, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027

5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (CAS 67-47-0) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade), By Application (Alkane Fuel, Medicines Intermediates), By Organization, By Service, By Deployment, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027

Aluminum Plate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Temperature & Humidity Chamber, Benchtop), By Application (Automotive, Aerospace), By Organization, By Service, By Deployment, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027

One Component Polyurethane Foam Market By Type (Polyether Polyols, Polyester Polyols), By Application (Door & Window Frame Jambs, Ceiling & Floor Joints, Others), And Region- Global Forecasts To 2027

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs