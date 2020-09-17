Stewart Named One of Nine Director of the Year Award Winners by the Puget Sound Business Journal

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurie Stewart, President and CEO of Sound Community Bank, was named one of 2020 Director of the Year Award winners by the Puget Sound Business Journal.



Puget Sound Business Journal’s Director of the Year Award recognizes outstanding contributions to a range of companies across the Pacific Northwest. These directors advocated for diversity on boards and helped their companies and nonprofits navigate through unprecedented times as COVID-19 incumbered the economy.

Stewart serves on multiple boards, both locally and nationally. These include Washington Bankers Association, Woodland Park Zoo, Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe Native CDFI, American Bankers Association, National Arthritis Foundation, and the Seattle branch of the Federal Reserve Board of San Francisco.

Laura Lee (Laurie) Stewart, president and CEO of Seattle-based Sound Community Bank. Stewart celebrates more than 30 years at the helm of Sound Community Bank. In that time, she led the conversion of the organization from a $38 million credit union to a commercial bank which grew to be more than $871 million in assets. Stewart maintains a long history in community banking and participation in industry affairs. Stewart currently serves as the Chair of the American Bankers Association, representing the Nation’s $18.6 trillion banking industry and the employment of more than two million workers. She is also holds a position on the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco’s Seattle Branch. Previously, Stewart served as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Washington Bankers Association (WBA), where she helped create the WBA’s Executive Development Program. In addition, Stewart was one of 14 bankers selected to serve on the inaugural FDIC Advisory Board in 2009, and in 2012, she was named to the Community Bank Advisory Council of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. In 2019, she was named Community Banker of the Year by American Banker and received an Executive Excellence award from Seattle Business Magazine. American Banker also named her as one of its Most Powerful Women in Banking in 2011, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2019. Stewart serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for the National Arthritis Foundation. She is a returning member of the board of the Woodland Park Zoo after serving as Chair and she is a founding member of Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe Community Development Financial Institution, currently serving a second term.

Sound Community Bank is a Seattle-based community bank, providing personal and business banking services in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Jefferson and Clallam Counties, and on the web at www.soundcb.com. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBC).

