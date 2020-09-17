Marathon Patent Group Withdraws Offer to Acquire Fastblock Mining; Companies Unable to Reach  Long-Term Power Agreement at Acceptable Rates

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("Marathon" or "Company"), today announced that as of September 11th, 2020, the Company has withdrawn its offer to acquire Fastblock Mining.



During its due diligence process, the Company discovered that the Power Agreement pursuant to which Fastblock would provide power at a subsidized rate of $0.0285KwH, would expire in three years. The Company and Fastblock were unsuccessful in attempts to extend the term of that agreement with the power provider to the 7-10 year Window which the Company would need for this acquisition to be economically feasible.

The Company has executed a term sheet with an alternate power company to provide 104MwH of power at $0.028KwH for 11 years, for which terms will be announced upon completion of due diligence and execution of definitive documentation.

