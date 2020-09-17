Juniper Networks Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the third quarter 2020 ended September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after the close of the market. The Company’s senior management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT.

Commentary by Ken Miller, chief financial officer, reviewing the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial results will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net . Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

To listen to the conference call, the toll-free number is 877-407-8033, international callers dial +1-201-689-8033. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. The call will also be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net .

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks ( www.juniper.net ), or connect with Juniper on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

