Portion of Zaners Road in Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County will Close Next Week

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 1022 (Zaners Road) will be closed between Route 487 and Route 1031 (Asbury Road) in Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County, next week for a bridge waterproofing project.

On Monday, September 21 and Tuesday, September 22, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform bridge maintenance. Work will be performed during daylight hours. A detour using Route 487, Route 1020 (Winding Road) and Route 1031 (Ausbery Road) will be in place.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

