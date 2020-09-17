Transportation Leaders Invite Public to Virtual Public Meeting on I-81 Improvement Strategy

Harrisburg, PA – Regional transportation leaders, PennDOT and the Federal Highway Administration invite the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the I-81 Improvement Strategy in South Central Pennsylvania. The online meeting began Tuesday, September 15, and will close on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, and is being held on the project website, www.i81southcentralpa.com.

The online public meeting will remain open for more than two weeks, giving plenty of time to visit the website and review the details through video and interactive mapping. All feedback on the needs and criteria is due by September 30 and will be used to establish priorities.

Using the feedback gained from the virtual public meeting, the Focus Areas will be prioritized and conceptual project alternatives will be developed for public review. One additional public meeting and feedback opportunity will be conducted before the strategy is finalized. The end product will be a playbook of candidate projects and initiatives that will be used to set priorities for funding as resources become available. The planning process is expected to be completed in spring 2021.

The I-81 Improvement Strategy is a collaborative effort among the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission (TCRPC), and the Franklin County and Lebanon County Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPO). TCRPC, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry Counties, is spearheading the effort in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration.

More information can be found at www.i81SouthCentralPA.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

