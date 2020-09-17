I-95 Lane, Shoulder Closures Next Week for Surveying, Soil Borings in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Lane and shoulder closures will be in place at several locations on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia next week for surveying and soil boring operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The schedule and locations are:

Monday, September 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, northbound and southbound single lane closures between the Broad Street and I-76 interchanges for surveying;

Monday, September 21, through Wednesday, September 23, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, northbound right lane and shoulder closures at the Bridge Street Interchange for soil borings;

Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, southbound right lane and shoulder closures at the Bridge Street Interchange for soil borings; and

Tuesday, September 22, and Wednesday, September 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, the southbound I-95 collector-distributor lane at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange will be reduced from two lanes to one for surveying.

Drivers are advised to remain alert for slowing traffic when approaching the surveying locations. All scheduled operations are weather dependent.

The surveying is related to the placement and upgrade of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) equipment along the I-95 corridor. The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for reconstruction of I-95 between Carver Street and Margaret Street, including the Bridge Street Interchange ramps, Section BS2. The project is scheduled to get underway in late 2021. For more information, go to www.95revive.com.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

