Mike DeGagné to Become New CEO of Indspire

/EIN News/ -- OHSWEKEN, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chair of Indspire’s Board of Directors announced today that Mike DeGagné, the President and Vice Chancellor of Yukon University, will be the new President and CEO of Canada’s largest Indigenous-led and Indigenous-focused charity.



“Indspire has grown tremendously over the last 15 years,” says Board Chair David Tuccaro. “It has been named one of Canada’s Top 10 charities, awarding an unprecedented $17.8 million in scholarships, bursaries and awards last year to more than 5,000 First Nation, Inuit, and Métis students. I am so pleased that we found a leader of Mike DeGagné’s experience and ability to steer us through the next phase of our development.”

Indspire is the second-largest funder of Indigenous post-secondary education after the federal government. Current President and CEO Roberta Jamieson says DeGagné’s appointment is a perfect fit. “Mike has been a leader in Indigenous education, first as President and Vice-Chancellor of Nipissing University and then filling the same roles at Yukon University. That’s why Indspire honoured him with its Public Service award in 2018. His determination to Indigenize education will help Indspire realize its goal of having every Indigenous youth graduate within a generation.”

An Ojibway from the Animakee Wa Zhing 37 First Nation, DeGagné says the chance to lead Indspire presented him with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “This job builds on what I have done to date and allows me to apply it on a national stage. I intend to strengthen the voice of Indspire as an authoritative source of information and support for Indigenous education.”

In making the announcement today, Indspire Chair David Tuccaro praised outgoing President and CEO Roberta Jamieson, who announced in March she was planning to step away from the leadership of Indspire. “Roberta has transformed Indspire, with an eight-fold increase in the scholarships and bursaries it awards. Indspire also funds mentorship programs crucial to the success of Indigenous students. As a result, 90% of Indspire recipients graduate. Roberta’s passion and commitment not only changed Indspire, but revolutionized Indigenous education across Canada.”

About Indspire



Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. Anchored by its mission and mandate, Indspire’s North Star vision is that, within a generation, every Indigenous student will graduate. In 2019-2020, Indspire provided over $17.8 million through 5,124 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada. For more information, visit indspire.ca.

For media interviews and more information, please contact:

Nick Foglia

Vice President, Communications and Marketing

nfoglia@indspire.ca

416-987-0260