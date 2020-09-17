Solmar Hotels & Resorts Invites Travelers to Celebrate Thanksgiving in Paradise

The luxurious collection of resorts presents discounts of up to 60 percent off, as well as new experiences to celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving

/EIN News/ -- LOS CABOS, Mexico, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Canadian Thanksgiving around the corner, Solmar Hotels & Resorts , Los Cabos’ hospitality pioneers with a collection of seven all-suite resorts and a newly opened golf course in Cabo San Lucas, invites travelers to celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving oceanside while taking advantage of attractive discounts. To celebrate the holiday, the resorts unveils safe socially distant experiences paired with new fall beverages, and more. With an active booking window through the end of October, travelers can take advantage of discounts of up to 60 percent off and stay at the currently opened properties including Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa , Grand Solmar Land’s End . Additionally, The Ridge at Playa Grande, Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas , and Grand Solmar The Residences will open starting October 3rd, 2020.



For travelers looking to escape to the warm outdoors during the holiday while enjoying safe, socially distant experiences, Solmar Hotels & Resorts has much to offer such as deep sea fishing , mountain biking , wine making classes, or a round of golf at the challenging Greg Norman Golf Course at The Rancho San Lucas Golf Club . Also, starting September 30th at Grand Solmar Land’s End Resort & Spa is a charming traditional market available every Wednesday that showcases fifteen local artisans. Here, guests can shop locally made crafts and products such as Mexican dresses, hats, jewelry, cigars, among others. Visitors will have the option to shop local organic products, craft beers, kombucha, Mexican wines and coffee. To get the full Mexican experience, a cheerful marimba will harmonize the atmosphere and delicious plates by the hotel’s Executive Chef, Alberto Collarte will be served including Mexican specialties, mixology and of course, craft beer.

As most major airlines resume flights to Los Cabos, traveling to the destination has been made very safe with strict destination-wide guidelines. Los Cabos most recently announced its “Safer Way to Get Away” effort with further enhancements in collaboration with Intertek Protek’s Cristal International Standards, including health screenings at the airport, enhanced sanitation, social distancing practices and more for all companies within the sector including hotels, restaurants, transportation and retail outlets. For more information or to book, visit: https://www.solmar.com/

Media:

Isabela Martignon

sabela.martignon@newlink-group.com