Electronic Shelf Label Market to Grow $2.40 Billion By 2027 at 15.9% CAGR | In-Depth Analysis with Top Key Players
The trending automation in retail industry is the key factor that drives the growth of electronic shelf label market”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Electronic Shelf Label Market By Product Type (LCD, Segmented E-Paper, and Full-Graphic E-Paper), Component (Displays, Batteries, Transceiver, Microprocessors, and Others), Communication Technology (Radio Frequency, Infrared, Near Field Communication, and Others), and Store Type (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Non-Food Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027".
— Vivek Karmalkar
The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global electronic shelf label market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 291 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/5905
Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading electronic shelf label end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2027. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global electronic shelf label market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.
Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Electronic Shelf Label Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5905
The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).
Top 10 leading companies in the global electronic shelf label market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and electronic shelf label products and services. The key players operating in the global electronic shelf label industry include Pricer, SES-imagotag, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, E Ink Holdings, Displaydata, Altieer, Diebold Nixdorf, Clearink Display, Opticon Sensors Europe, and NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling.
Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.
Access Full Summary @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electronic-shelf-label-market
Key Benefits:
1. The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current electronic shelf label market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2020 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.
2. Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.
3. Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.
4. The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.
5. The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the electronic shelf label industry.
Request For Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5905
Highlights of the Report:
1. Competitive landscape of the electronic shelf label market.
2. Revenue generated by each segment of the electronic shelf label market by 2027.
3. Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the electronic shelf label industry.
4. Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.
5. Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.
6. Top impacting factors of the electronic shelf label market.
Similar Reports:
Electric Actuator Market Projected to Hit $28.73 Billion By 2026
Soil Moisture Sensor Market Expected to Grow $411.2 Million By 2027
HDMI Cable Market Anticipated to Garner $3.87 Billion By 2026
Electronic Shelf Label Market Key Segments:
By Product Type:
1. LCD
2. Segmented E-Paper
3. Full-Graphic E-Paper
By Component:
1. Displays
2. Batteries
3. Transceiver
4. Microprocessors
5. Others
By Communication Technology:
1. Radio Frequency
2. Infrared
3. Near Field Communication
4. Others
By Store Type:
1. Hypermarkets
2. Supermarkets
3. Non-Food Retail Stores
4. Specialty Stores
5. Others
By Region:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. LAMEA
CHAPTERS DISCUSSED IN THE REPORT: [Total 291 Pages]
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Product Type
Chapter 5: Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Component
Chapter 6: Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Communication Technology
Chapter 7: Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Store Type
Chapter 8: Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Region
Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10: Company Profile
Buy Now @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0a62387498c871b28de60d7e1465c0d3
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter
Tushar Rajput
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn