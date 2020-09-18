PRO TRUTH:A PRACTICAL PLAN FOR PUTTING TRUTH BACK INTO POLITICS RELEASED BY JOHN HUNT PUBLISHING AND CHANGEMAKERS BOOKS
How to turn back the tide of post-truth politics, fake news, and misinformation? A new book sets out a practical plan to make truth matter in the 2020 elections
It’s our hope that the growing the Pro Truth movement can demonstrate to everyone that truth is an issue Americans care about”WASHINGTON DC , VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling authors Dr. Gleb Tsipursky (a cognitive neuroscientist) and Tim Ward (a communications expert) have teamed up to help citizens learn to protect themselves from lies and empower them to put truth back into politics through their new book 'Pro Truth: A Pragmatic Plan to Put Truth Back Into Politics'
— Dr. Gleb Tsipursky, best-selling author of latest book Pro Truth
What is the plan?
First, empower citizens to recognize and resist political lies and deceptions. Using cutting-edge neuroscience research, the authors of Pro Truth unveil the tricks post-truth politicians use to exploit our mental blind spots and cognitive biases. They expose artful forms of lying, such as paltering (using a small truth to cover a big lie), and the illusion of truth (repeating a lie so often, the sense of familiarity makes it seem true). They then share practical strategies to protect oneself and others from these threats.
Second, address the damage caused by the spread of fake news on social media: The authors provide effective techniques for fighting digital misinformation, including the Pro-Truth Pledge. Created by Dr. Tsipursky, the 12-point pledge has been shown in peer review studies to improve signer’s fact-checking and reduce the spreading of misinformation. Over eleven thousand people have signed the pledge, including nine hundred elected officials across the political spectrum.
Well known signers include politicians on the left and right, such as members of the U.S. Congress Marcia Fudge, C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, Dean Phillips, Matt Cartwright, and Tim Ryan; former Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke; over 50 state legislators, such as James White and Eric Nelson; and globally-renowned public intellectuals such as Steven Pinker, Peter Singer, and Jonathan Haidt.
Third, exert pressure on politicians, media, and other public figures through the rise of a Pro-Truth Movement - a movement that has already begun and is making a tangible impact. In the months leading up to the Nov 3, volunteers who signed the Pro-Truth Pledge will be raising the issue of truth in town halls and political debates, asking candidates to sign the pledge and refrain from spreading misinformation.
“We also want to urge the media to resist the urge to repeat lies and baseless tweets for the sake of clickbait headlines, and hold politicians’ feet to the fire when they lie,” urges Ward.
“I am particularly passionate about the role of truth in politics because when I was a child, my family lived inside the Soviet Union, in the Republic of Moldova,” says Tsipursky. “My parents sought to escape the deceptions and lies that dominated the USSR by coming to the U.S. in 1991. So, for me, it has been incredibly depressing to see misinformation and post-truth politics on the rise in my new home.”
“It’s our hope that growing the Pro Truth movement can demonstrate to everyone that truth is an issue Americans care about,” says Tsipursky.
About the Authors
Dr. Gleb Tsipursky is a cognitive neuroscientist and the CEO of the consulting, coaching, speaking, and training firm Disaster Avoidance Experts, specializing in decision making, risk management, disaster avoidance, and strategic planning. A well-known thought leader, he published over 550 articles and gave over 450 interviews to venues such as Time, Scientific American, Psychology Today, NPR, Newsweek, and elsewhere. He’s a best-selling author of a number of books, most recently Pro Truth: A Pragmatic Plan to Put Truth Back Into Politics (Changemakers Book, 2020).
Tim Ward is co-owner of Intermedia Communications Training, Inc. Based in the Washington D.C. area; he works with global organizations helping them communicate better. He is a former print journalist and the author of ten books. Tim is also the publisher of Changemakers Books. He lives in Bethesda, Maryland, with his wife and business partner, Teresa.
