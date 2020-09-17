Saltwater State Park in King County is closed due to a sewage spill

Public Health Seattle & King County issued a closure to water contact at Saltwater State Park due to a sewage spill upstream from the beach. Samples taken show high levels of bacteria in the water. Cleanup continues and the closure will remain in effect until water quality improves. Washington State Parks has closed access to Saltwater State Park until further notice to protect public safety.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by following our Fecal Matters blog posts, connecting on Facebook, or joining our listserv.

Julianne Ruffner, our BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-407-6154 or julianne.ruffner@ecy.wa.gov for questions.