September 17, 2020

MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION HOSTS VIRTUAL BOARD MEETINGS ON SEPTEMBER 21 AND SEPTEMBER 22

BALTIMORE – On Monday, September 21 and Tuesday September 22, 2020, the Maryland State Board of Education (State Board) will meet virtually. On September 21, the State Board is expected to set its priorities for the 2020-2021 school year and discuss initiatives to address social-emotional learning for students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, on September 22, State Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D., will provide an update on Maryland’s Recovery Plan for Education, including a review and summary of school reopening plans from each jurisdiction and how evaluation and monitoring of plans will take place. The State Board will also receive presentations regarding the Maryland State Department of Education’s Career and Technical Education program and initiatives to reduce and eliminate disproportionate discipline in schools.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the September 21 and September 22 meetings will be conducted entirely via livestream and there will be no public access to the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, 200 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21201. State Board members and presenters will participate in the virtual meeting, and members of the public will be able to hear the audio and see presentations in real time via the YouTube livestream. The public can also view the livestream on the Maryland State Department of Education website.

Meeting materials for the September 21 meeting may be accessed here: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2020/2020-09-21.aspx

Meeting materials for the September 22 meeting may be accessed here: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2020/2020-09-22.aspx

The State Board of Education is pleased to receive public comment via telephone at each of its virtually-hosted monthly board meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to allow the State Board sufficient time for its other business, the total time allotted to public comment will generally be limited to thirty (30) minutes and a maximum of 10 speakers. Individuals seeking to speak to the State Board will be given three (3) minutes each. Persons desiring to speak to the State Board, must call (410-767-0467) or e-mail (stateboard.msde@maryland.gov) the State Board office no earlier than one week prior to the meeting to register to speak. Registration is first come, first served.

