System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Expected to Reach $30 Billion By 2022 at 9.0% CAGR | Top Impacting Factors
Rising portable electronics market, increase in popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) and adoption of SiP technology in graphic cards and processors for real world gaming boosts the market growth”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “System in Package (SiP) Technology Market By Packaging Technology (2-D IC Packaging, 2.5-D IC Packaging, and 3-D IC Packaging), Packaging Type (Flat Packages, Pin Grid Arrays, Surface Mount, Small Outline Packages, and Others), Interconnection Technology (Wire Bond, and Flip Chip) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”.
The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global system in package (SiP) technology market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.
The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global system in package (SiP) technology market. Key segments analyzed in the research include packaging technology, packaging type, interconnection technology, application and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each packaging technology, packaging type, interconnection technology, application and region for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.
The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.
The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global system in package (SiP) technology industry. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. Leading market players analyzed in the report include Amkor Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., ChipMOS Technologies Inc., Powertech Technologies Inc., and ASE Group. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.
Key Benefits:
1. The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current system in package (SiP) technology market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2019 to 2027 to determine new opportunities.
2. Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.
3. Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.
4. The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.
5. The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the system in package (SiP) technology industry.
Key Offerings of the Report:
1. Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.
2. Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.
3. Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.
4. Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.
System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Key Segmentation:
By Packaging Technology:
1. 2-D IC Packaging
2. 2.5-D IC Packaging
3. 3-D IC Packaging
By Packaging Type:
1. Flat Packages
2. Pin Grid Arrays
3. Surface Mount
4. Small Outline Packages
5. Others
By Interconnection Technology:
1. Wire Bond
2. Flip Chip
By Application:
1. Consumer Electronics
2. Automotive
3. Telecommunication
4. Industrial System
5. Aerospace & Defense
6. Others (Traction & Medical)
CHAPTERS DISCUSSED IN THE REPORT: [Total 226 Pages]
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Global System In Package (Sip) Technology Market, By Packaging Technology
Chapter 5: Global System In Package (Sip) Technology Market, By Packaging Type
Chapter 6: Global System In Package (Sip) Technology Market, By Interconnection Technology
Chapter 7: System In Package (Sip) Technology Market, By Application
Chapter 8: System In Package (Sip) Technology Market, By Geography
Chapter 9: Related Industry Insights
Chapter 10: Company Profiles
