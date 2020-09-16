Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pelosi Announces New Appointments to Committees for the 116th Congress

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced today that the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee has recommended to the Democratic Caucus the appointment of Congressman Cedric Richmond to the House Ways and Means Committee and Congresswoman Nanette Barragán to the House Committee on Natural Resources for the 116th Congress. 

 

“On behalf of House Democrats, it is an honor to announce the appointments of these outstanding Members to serve on these two vital committees,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi.  “Congressman Cedric Richmond is a proven leader in our Caucus, whose vision and expertise will be essential to promote fairness in our tax system and secure economic justice and financial security for millions of hard-working families.  On the Natural Resources Committee, Congresswoman Nanette Barragán’s deep knowledge and bold voice will be crucial to advancing innovative solutions to combat the climate crisis and build a clean energy future.  As Democrats continue to confront the extraordinary challenges facing our nation, these Members will be critical to the committees’ work protecting our communities, growing our economy and strengthening our democracy for generations to come.”

 

Ways and Means Committee:

Congressman Cedric Richmond of Louisiana

 

Natural Resources Committee:

Congresswoman Nanette Barragán of California 

 

