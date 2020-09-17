Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market to See Overwhelming Growth of $ 2,094.08 Billion by 2027 - Business Insights, Trends, Future Assessment, COVID-19 Analysis and Technology Advancements by Google LLC, Microsoft, Facebook, Inc, PTC, Wikitude

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research recently released Global Augmented reality & virtual reality Market Research with more than 220 market data tables and figures and an easy to understand TOC for " Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Market Research", so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. The global report is prepared in collaboration with the leading industry experts & dedicated research analyst team to provide an enterprise with in-depth market insights & help them to take crucial business decisions. This report provides exact information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behaviour etc. The report assists in outlining brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour about industry which eventually leads to advanced business strategies.



Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Market for retail industry is expected to reach USD 2,094.08 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 68.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Augmented Reality (AR) technology permits computer-generated data or imagery to overlay physical objects accurately in real-time. AR enhances the perception of users, and the provided information helps them perform the tasks in the real world. Virtual Reality (VR) technology provides the user with a virtual environment with the help of computer hardware and software. It provides a fully immersive environment in which the user can interact with objects similar to those in the real world. The VR technology works on components such as gesture recognition systems, sensors, and embedded electronic components. The processor helps to execute the input and gives the user an output in which the user can perceive that the object is a part of the environment.

Note – The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market’ provides the analysis on impact on COVID-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of COVID-19 Situation.

Key Benefits for Augmented and Virtual Reality Market:

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global augmented and virtual reality market trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and augmented and virtual reality market opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analysed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the global augmented and virtual reality industry.

No. of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Report Pages: 350

No of Tables: 220

No of Figures: 60

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

Increasing preferences towards advanced devices in medical training, patient care management and education, rising usages in online shopping, retail and in e-commerce sector, surging volume of investment by tech giants for the adoption of AR and VR, prevalence of portray digital information in various AR applications which will likely to enhance the growth of the augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, rising trends of smart manufacturing along with growing travel and tourism industry which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Top Key Competitors or Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Google LLC

Microsoft

Facebook Inc.

PTC

Wikitude GmbH

Magic Leap Inc.

DAQRI

Blippar Ltd

Upskill

Continental AG

Visteon Corporation.

EON Reality.

Vuzix Corporation

Zugara Inc.

MAXST Co Ltd.

Ultra leap Ltd.

Sixense Enterprises Inc.

Atheer Inc

Marxent-Patents Pending

Apple Inc

Intel Corporation

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality are immersive technologies that visualize a virtual surrounding either by using a device or over a surface/platform. Virtual reality software is used to create artificial surrounding and is presented to the user in a way that makes the user believe and experience as a real environment This Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Market for retail industry report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

In This Report, The Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Have Been Segmented as Follows:

By Technology: Augmented Reality Technology, Virtual Reality Technology

By Offering: Hardware, Software

By Device Type: Augmented Reality Devices, Virtual Reality Devices

By Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Retail, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Education, Travel & Tourism, Real Estate

Recent Developments: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

In January 2018, Oculus announced its new standalone VR headset in collaboration with Xiaomi and Qualcomm. This headset is mainly targeted for the Chinese market and will have reduced pricing than Rift.

In January 2018, HTC launched Vive Pro aimed at hardcore gamers and the enterprise sector. The newly released additional features of the product include dual-OLED displays and higher resolution.

In November 2017, Microsoft expanded the availability of HoloLens to 29 new European markets. With this expansion, HoloLens is likely to be available in 39 markets soon, thereby helping the company to strengthen its footprint in Europe further.

In August 2017, Google launched a new SDK termed ARCore. This SDK will be available for developers to render AR capabilities on Android phones.

In August 2017, Samsung launched a new Gear VR that is compatible with the newly launched Galaxy Note 8 smartphone.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Part 1: Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region

Part 2: Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 3-4: Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 5-6: Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 7-8: North America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 9-10: South America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 11-12: Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 13: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 14: Conclusion

Intended Audience: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

Augmented reality and virtual reality software developers

Augmented reality and virtual reality hardware vendors

Managed service providers

System integrators

Application developers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Technology investors

Product manufacturers

Research enterprises

Original design manufacturers

