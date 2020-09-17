TONY AMBROZIE NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF DIGITAL OFFICER FOR BAPTIST HEALTH

Ambrozie will lead organization-wide digital transformation, optimizing the consumer and clinician experience

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baptist Health South Florida, the largest not-for-profit healthcare organization in South Florida has named Tony Ambrozie as its inaugural Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer. He will assume his new role on October 1.

“Our digital transformation initiatives, under Tony’s leadership, will revolutionize how patients seek and receive care, as well as how our clinicians are able to deliver that care,” said Brian E. Keeley, Baptist Health’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are making significant investments in technology to ensure that our patient experience is second to none, and we are excited about our digital future.”

Ambrozie is a proven leader in the technology and digital space with a keen focus on using technology to enhance the consumer experience. He currently serves as Senior Vice President, Technology and Digital at The Walt Disney Company. In this role, Ambrozie is responsible for digital and core systems and technologies, engineering, data analytics and machine learning for Disney Parks, Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. Prior to joining Disney, Ambrozie was Vice President for Digital Platform Technologies at American Express, where he was responsible for platform engineering, shared services development and application security.

“Technology is dramatically changing the delivery of healthcare for our patients, and we must adapt to the increasingly rapid pace of change in order to meet consumer’s expectations,” said Carmen Perez-Carlton, member of the Baptist Health Board of Trustees and chair of the Board’s Information Technology and Innovation committee. “This new role is fundamental to Baptist Health’s acceleration of technology initiatives and digital innovation, and we are delighted to bring Tony’s vast expertise to our organization.”

“Baptist Health is committed to being a leader in the use of technology to transform healthcare,” said Joe Natoli, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Baptist Health. “Tony will help accelerate ongoing initiatives to improve consumer access and put actionable data at the fingertips of decision-makers. He will also help expand utilization of telemedicine and the Internet of Things and the application of machine learning to improve quality and efficiency. ”

Ambrozie will have line responsibility for the Information Technology Division and oversee technology that supports digital applications throughout Baptist Health.

“I’m looking forward to applying my experience from the entertainment, hospitality and financial industries to improving the healthcare experience for patients and customers of Baptist Health,” said Tony Ambrozie. “My initial focus will be on using technology, digital and data to simplify and streamline customer interactions and to improve operational efficiencies. Digital transformation isn’t about technology, but rather it’s driven by a singular focus on the customer experience.”

Ambrozie holds a dual MBA and MS in information management from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and an MS in electrical engineering from the University Politehnica of Bucharest.

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, more than 23,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

# # #

Attachment

Dori Alvarez Baptist Health South Florida 7862089986 DoriA@BaptistHeatlh.net