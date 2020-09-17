Anderson County Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* and Related Charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Sept. 17, 2020 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Timothy James Walker, Sr., 66, of Anderson, SC, on four charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this arrest.

Investigators state Walker solicited a minor for sex, distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material and encouraged a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Walker was arrested on September 16, 2020. He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor (§16-15-342), a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment; one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and one count of promoting prostitution of a minor (§16-15-415), a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.