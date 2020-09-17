Regional Crack Sealing Project in Lycoming and Tioga Counties

Montoursville, PA – A regional crack sealing project will take place in Lycoming and Tioga Counties.

On Monday, September 21, the contractor, Vestal Asphalt Co., will begin crack sealing projects throughout Lycoming and Tioga Counties. Work will be performed during daylight hours and is expected to be completed by December 18.

This will be a mobile operation with alternating lane restrictions with flagging. Motorists should be alert and watch for changing traffic patterns.

This project includes crack sealing on Interstate 180, Route 15, Route 220 and other Routes throughout north central Pennsylvania.

Vestal Asphalt Co. is the prime contractor on this $863,000 project.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

