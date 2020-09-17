Free Pesticide Waste Collection Events Offered by Utah Department of Agriculture and Food

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is offering three free pesticide waste collection events throughout Utah this October. While these events are aimed towards farmers and licensed professionals, they are open to the public as well. These collections events are for pesticides only; no other waste products will be accepted. Pesticides are substances that are meant to control pests, including weeds.

Dates and Locations:

October 6, 2020 — 9:00am to 1:00 Bothwell UDOT Maintenance Station 8769 W. 12000 S. Bothwell, UT 84337

October 8, 2020 — 9:00am to 1:00 Salt Lake City UDOT Maintenance Station 1950 S. 500 W. Salt Lake City, UT 84115

October 13, 2020 — 9:00am to 1:00 Richfield UDOT Maintenance Station 2385 S. Industrial Park Rd. Richfield, UT 84701

Last year 26 tons of potentially hazardous waste pesticides were collected and disposed of properly. Waste pesticides include products that are expired, degraded, banned by EPA or otherwise considered unusable.

“Improper storage and disposal of pesticides is a serious environmental and public health concern. These events are a great service UDAF provides at no cost to protect our communities; we encourage Utah’s farmers and pesticide professionals to take advantage of these collection opportunities.” says UDAF Pesticide Program Manager Henry Nahalewski.

Registration is recommended, but not required, and can be found at: https://ag.utah.gov/pesticidedisposal/.