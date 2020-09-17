Hoyer Statement on House Passage of Resolution Condemning Anti-Asian Sentiment

“Over the past several months, the COVID-19 pandemic has been accompanied by an insidious disease of another nature: racism targeted at Asian Americans. That’s why it was so important that the House passed a resolution today strongly condemning all forms of anti-Asian sentiment as it relates to the pandemic. With figures as prominent as the President resorting to anti-Asian rhetoric in speaking about the challenge of COVID-19, Congress must make clear that such sentiments do not reflect the good nature of the American people and the unity with which we confront this crisis. Asian Americans work everyday on the front lines against this pandemic as health care workers, first responders, and essential workers, and I thank them for their services and sacrifices even while facing the threat of racism and discrimination. “Though COVID-19 was first documented in China, it is a global virus that affects everyone and threatens every person who comes into contact with it. No one is more susceptible to it or more likely to spread it because of one’s race or background. Just as everyone is susceptible, we are also all capable of preventing its spread. That’s why it is critical for every person to wear a mask, wash hands, practice social distancing in accordance with guidelines from public health experts, and avoid unnecessary travel. Together, as one nation, we will overcome this challenge by looking out for one another not only as fellow Americans but as fellow human beings. “I want to thank Rep. Grace Meng for her leadership in combatting anti-Asian bigotry in our country and for sponsoring today’s resolution. She has been an outspoken advocate for equality and for Asian-American communities, along with her colleagues in the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus. Asian Americans continue to play a pivotal role in shaping America’s story in the present and building for our common future.”