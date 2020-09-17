Prominent Entrepreneur Chad Everett Harris Announces the Closing of His Academic Scholarship Campaign
As a highly successful entrepreneur, Chad Everett Harris is proud to provide financial aid to students currently pursuing a post-secondary degree in business.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Everett Harris is pleased to announce the closing of his academic scholarship campaign. After an overwhelmingly high response, Chad and his team are excited to select three winners to receive the amounts of $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000 USD. The scholarship is intended to provide young entrepreneurs with the funds they need to continue developing their skill sets.
The Chad Everett Harris Scholarship of 2020 is proud to announce that the scholarship has awarded the following recipients, Brooke Chow, who was awarded the Tier 1 Scholarship; Brandon Lai, who was awarded the Tier 2 Scholarship and lastly, Olivia Du, who was awarded the Tier 3 Scholarship.
To qualify applicants must be currently enrolled at an accredited post-secondary institution in the United States or Canada and be pursuing a business degree.
It is during these unprecedented times that Chad Harris is glad that he can help contribute to the education and success of three deserving individuals. Likewise, Chad and his team of professionals would like to sincerely thank all those who applied.
About Chad Everett Harris
Chad Everett Harris over thirty years of experience in the green industry and has taken on various professional roles in the construction, retail, and ecommerce sectors. His attention is currently focused on assisting in the construction of the world's largest data center - a 100-acre facility that operates high-speed computer servers for AI and other cutting-edge tech services.
Chad is also an active member of his community and is always searching for ways to support young entrepreneurs.
