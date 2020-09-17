Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,117 in the last 365 days.

Prominent Entrepreneur Chad Everett Harris Announces the Closing of His Academic Scholarship Campaign

As a highly successful entrepreneur, Chad Everett Harris is proud to provide financial aid to students currently pursuing a post-secondary degree in business.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Everett Harris is pleased to announce the closing of his academic scholarship campaign. After an overwhelmingly high response, Chad and his team are excited to select three winners to receive the amounts of $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000 USD. The scholarship is intended to provide young entrepreneurs with the funds they need to continue developing their skill sets.

The Chad Everett Harris Scholarship of 2020 is proud to announce that the scholarship has awarded the following recipients, Brooke Chow, who was awarded the Tier 1 Scholarship; Brandon Lai, who was awarded the Tier 2 Scholarship and lastly, Olivia Du, who was awarded the Tier 3 Scholarship.

To qualify applicants must be currently enrolled at an accredited post-secondary institution in the United States or Canada and be pursuing a business degree.

It is during these unprecedented times that Chad Harris is glad that he can help contribute to the education and success of three deserving individuals. Likewise, Chad and his team of professionals would like to sincerely thank all those who applied.

For more information on the Chad Harris Scholarship please visit the official site here.

About Chad Everett Harris

Chad Everett Harris over thirty years of experience in the green industry and has taken on various professional roles in the construction, retail, and ecommerce sectors. His attention is currently focused on assisting in the construction of the world's largest data center - a 100-acre facility that operates high-speed computer servers for AI and other cutting-edge tech services.

Chad is also an active member of his community and is always searching for ways to support young entrepreneurs.

To read more on Chad Harris check out his interview on Thrive Global.

Chad Everett Harris
Entrepreneur
"..."
email us here

You just read:

Prominent Entrepreneur Chad Everett Harris Announces the Closing of His Academic Scholarship Campaign

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.