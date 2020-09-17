21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Essner, Schroeder associate circuit judge vacancies in St. Louis County

17 September 2020

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancies created by the death of Judge John R. Essner and the impending retirement of Judge Mary Bruntrager Schroeder:

There are 30 applicants. Of those, 14 are women, 16 are men, eight are minorities, 22 are non-minorities, 19 are presently employed in the private sector, and 11 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 49.8.

Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 30 applicants:

Eisha Ahmed-Petersen Seth A. Albin G. Michael Archer Kenneth M. Brison David L. Bryant Nicole Chiroavollatti-Hammer Jason A. Denney Richard P. Dorsey III Michael A. Finley Peter W. Gullborg Bridget L. Halquist Shevon L. Harris Beverly Hauber Heather S. Heffner Terri J. Johnson Christopher J. Klaverkamp Julia P. Lasater Karen T. Louis Margaret McCartney Jeffrey P. Medler Krista S. Peyton Justin W. Ruth Thomas L. Sandifer Ian C. Simmons Thomas D. Smith Dean A. Stark Matthew R. Waltz Natalie P. Warner D. Kimberly Whittle Chavon C. Williams

The commission will conduct the interviews for both vacancies via videoconference, using the Zoom online meeting platform, on October 1, 2020. The public and the media are invited to listen to the interviews via Zoom. If you are interested in doing so, please contact Chad Dalton at chad.dalton@courts.mo.gov no later than 5 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, for more information.

Immediately following the public interviews, the commission will meet in St. Louis County to select a panel of three applicants for the vacancy created by the death of Judge Essner to send to the governor, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the panelists as an associate circuit judge. Following the governor’s appointment to fill Judge Essner’s vacancy, the commission will reconvene to select a panel of three applicants for the vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Schroeder to submit to the governor.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Robert G. Dowd Jr., chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund, secretary of the commission.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300