21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Essner, Schroeder associate circuit judge vacancies in St. Louis County
17 September 2020
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancies created by the death of Judge John R. Essner and the impending retirement of Judge Mary Bruntrager Schroeder:
There are 30 applicants. Of those, 14 are women, 16 are men, eight are minorities, 22 are non-minorities, 19 are presently employed in the private sector, and 11 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 49.8.
Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 30 applicants:
Eisha Ahmed-Petersen
Seth A. Albin
G. Michael Archer
Kenneth M. Brison
David L. Bryant
Nicole Chiroavollatti-Hammer
Jason A. Denney
Richard P. Dorsey III
Michael A. Finley
Peter W. Gullborg
Bridget L. Halquist
Shevon L. Harris
Beverly Hauber
Heather S. Heffner
Terri J. Johnson
Christopher J. Klaverkamp
Julia P. Lasater
Karen T. Louis
Margaret McCartney
Jeffrey P. Medler
Krista S. Peyton
Justin W. Ruth
Thomas L. Sandifer
Ian C. Simmons
Thomas D. Smith
Dean A. Stark
Matthew R. Waltz
Natalie P. Warner
D. Kimberly Whittle
Chavon C. Williams
Immediately following the public interviews, the commission will meet in St. Louis County to select a panel of three applicants for the vacancy created by the death of Judge Essner to send to the governor, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the panelists as an associate circuit judge. Following the governor’s appointment to fill Judge Essner’s vacancy, the commission will reconvene to select a panel of three applicants for the vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Schroeder to submit to the governor.
The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Robert G. Dowd Jr., chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund, secretary of the commission.
Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
(314) 539-4300