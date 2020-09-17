Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,109 in the last 365 days.

21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Essner, Schroeder associate circuit judge vacancies in St. Louis County

17 September 2020

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancies created by the death of Judge John R. Essner and the impending retirement of Judge Mary Bruntrager Schroeder:  

There are 30 applicants. Of those, 14 are women, 16 are men, eight are minorities, 22 are non-minorities, 19 are presently employed in the private sector, and 11 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 49.8.

Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 30 applicants: 

 

Eisha Ahmed-Petersen

Seth A. Albin

G. Michael Archer

Kenneth M. Brison

David L. Bryant

Nicole Chiroavollatti-Hammer

Jason A. Denney

Richard P. Dorsey III

Michael A. Finley

Peter W. Gullborg

Bridget L. Halquist

Shevon L. Harris

Beverly Hauber

Heather S. Heffner

Terri J. Johnson

Christopher J. Klaverkamp

Julia P. Lasater

Karen T. Louis

Margaret McCartney

Jeffrey P. Medler

Krista S. Peyton

Justin W. Ruth

Thomas L. Sandifer

Ian C. Simmons

Thomas D. Smith

Dean A. Stark

Matthew R. Waltz

Natalie P. Warner

D. Kimberly Whittle

Chavon C. Williams

 

The commission will conduct the interviews for both vacancies via videoconference, using the Zoom online meeting platform, on October 1, 2020. The public and the media are invited to listen to the interviews via Zoom. If you are interested in doing so, please contact Chad Dalton at chad.dalton@courts.mo.gov no later than 5 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, for more information.

Immediately following the public interviews, the commission will meet in St. Louis County to select a panel of three applicants for the vacancy created by the death of Judge Essner to send to the governor, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the panelists as an associate circuit judge. Following the governor’s appointment to fill Judge Essner’s vacancy, the commission will reconvene to select a panel of three applicants for the vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Schroeder to submit to the governor.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Robert G. Dowd Jr., chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund, secretary of the commission.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300 

You just read:

21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Essner, Schroeder associate circuit judge vacancies in St. Louis County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.