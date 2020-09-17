Harbour Technologies Steps Up to Produce Materials Vital to Combatting COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Windsor, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is proud to showcase the great work Harbour Technologies has done to adjust their business to produce masks and materials vital to Ontario’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the outbreak of COVID-19, Harbour Technologies’ highly skilled and experienced team of in-house engineers, designers, toolmakers, and machinists stepped up and acted quickly to produce materials vital to Ontario’s response efforts. Demonstrating the true Ontario Spirit, we are delighted to highlight the work Harbour Technologies continues to do for the local economy in Windsor and in Ontario writ large, as well as for its swift action to support the Canadians in a moment of great need.

OCNI member Harbour Technologies is a third generation, family run company housed in Windsor with over 45 years of manufacturing experience and community support. Specializing in custom machine tools, high tolerance tools, machining, and assembled components, Harbour supports the Ontario’s growing Nuclear Industry as well as, Oil and Gas, Aerospace, and Automotive industries.

“Our entire team at Harbour Technologies are proud to be part of the fight in making Canada self- sufficient and non-dependent of other countries for N95 masks and other PPE. As Canadians we have unconsciously allowed ourselves to be dependent on low cost countries for a lot of our consumer goods. It is refreshing to know that with a little hard work and ingenuity we too can produce products in Canada at an equivalent cost and far greater quality then what is currently being produced overseas. Fortunately, our team was quick to pivot our engineering efforts on developing high volume production equipment for N95 cup type masks. In conjunction with our customers, Harb our has positioned itself to be one of the largest PPE custom equipment manufactures in Canada, providing PPE manufacturing machines to Western Canada and Eastern Canada.”

– Andrew Glover, Harbour Technologies

“I am proud to recognize Harbour Technologies, a family owned company in Windsor, that responded to help fill the urgent need last March for N95 face masks for Canada’s frontline healthcare workers. The Harbour Technologies team used its experience and capability in designing and installing automation systems for the nuclear, automotive and aerospace industries to design and commission an automated N95 mask production system in record time. While the Harbour Technologies’ contribution to battle against COVID-19 is unique and exemplary, the company is of around 30 nuclear industry suppliers that retooled or supported healthcare workers and communities with various supplies and donations. I have never been more proud to serve in Canada’s nuclear industry”.

– Dr. Ron Oberth, President and CEO, OCNI



“Harbour Technologies has shown true Ontario Spirit through their efforts to retool their production systems to support the fight against COVID-19. The development of an automated N95 mask production system is truly an incredible achievement and is yet another example of the ingenuity and innovation across our province’s robust nuclear supply chain.”

– Hon. Bill Walker, Associate Minister of Energy

“I am here at Harbour Technologies to congratulate them for the work they are doing to the community. This is a third-generation business that has been in business in Windsor for 45 years. They have over 20 employees who have been working very hard especially during COVID, they are doing masks and other types of face shields and I want to say how proud we are of their efforts, congratulations.”

– Brian Masse, MP for Windsor West

“I am proud to say that one of the businesses taking the lead in this effort to make Canada self- sufficient in PPE production is right hear in my own constituency of Windsor West. Harbour Technologies is a family run, third-generation Windsor business with over 45 years of manufacturing experience.”

– Lisa Gretzky, MPP for Windsor West

“Since the start of March, companies from across Ontario have risen to the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. In partnership with the Retooling and Economic Recovery Council, companies like Harbour Technologies and other members of our nuclear supply chain have been able to take a leadership role in safely and successfully restarting our economy.”

– Patrick Dalzell, Head of Corporate Affairs, Bruce Power

Harbour Technologies is a division of Reactor Engineering Group Ltd. which is a vertically integrated supplier of automated systems, custom tooling, and general machining. With over 45 years of manufacturing experience, we build some of the most technologically advanced manufacturing systems in the world. With a core group of highly skilled mechanical & electrical engineers, machine tool builders, fixture builders, and skilled machinists, Harbour works closely with customers to provide solutions that work.

Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 220 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ more than 15,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.

