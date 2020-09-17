New Ultherapy® and VI Peel® Specials Come to West County Plastic Surgeons of Washington University

Enjoy Amazing Deals on Non-Invasive Cosmetic Skin Tightening and Rejuvenation Treatments from the St. Louis Physicians in September

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our skin takes a beating during the hotter months due to increased exposure to sunlight and humidity. Anyone spending more time outdoors, at the beach, or in swimming pools may find that their choice of activities could ultimately leave them with weathered-looking skin. This summer has also led to many people dealing with a skin condition not experienced in previous years. Due to everyone wearing face coverings for long hours because of the global pandemic, the skincare team and plastic surgeons at St. Louis ’ West County Plastic Surgeons of Washington University have seen an influx of patients with mask-induced breakouts.



For anyone whose summertime fun has left them with a dull, dry, sagging, or splotchy look, West County Plastic Surgeons of Washington University is inviting them to give their complexion a pick-me-up this fall with customized, non-surgical treatments available throughout September. The month’s specials include 20% off of Ultherapy ® session, as well as $25 off a first VI Peel® treatment, $75 off for two, and $150 off for three.

Ultherapy®, which provides some of the same cosmetic benefits of a traditional facelift, elevates and tightens skin around the brow, lower face, neck, and décolletage to improve the look of signs of aging and sun damage . Unlike more invasive plastic surgery procedures, not much preparation is required for an Ultherapy® session. A single treatment can be completed in around 90 minutes, and there is minimal to no recovery time required, so patients can immediately go back to their normal routine.

Ultherapy® improves the look of loose skin, fine lines, and wrinkles by applying ultrasound energy to the deep layers to encourage collagen production and elastin remodeling. Skin quality can continue to improve for several months, appearing smoother, firmer, and younger-looking.

Chemical peels are another option for skin rejuvenation, used for creating a clearer, more even tone and softening wrinkles by promoting skin cell turnover and collagen production. The damaged skin sheds away, quickly revealing newer, healthier skin. West County Plastic Surgeons offers medical-grade VI Peels®, which are gentler alternatives that improve several common skin concerns, including fine lines and wrinkles, acne and acne scarring, sunspots, hyperpigmentation, rosacea, and enlarged pores.