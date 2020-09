ISOT at AChemS (Association for Chemoreception Sciences): Fostering Research and Understanding of the Chemical Senses

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across 5 days in August (3rd-7th), scientists from around the world gathered virtually to present and discuss new information on the role of the chemical senses in disease, nutrition, and social interactions in humans and animals.The chemical senses, olfaction (smell), gustation (taste), and chemesthesis (touch, temperature, irritation), play essential roles in our daily lives - they serve as important warning systems, alerting us to the presence of potentially harmful situations or substances, including gas leaks, smoke, and spoiled food. Flavors and fragrances are also important in determining what foods we eat and the commercial products we use. The pleasures derived from eating are mainly based on the chemical senses.Thousands of Americans experience loss or dysfunction of the chemical senses each year resulting from head trauma, sinus disease, cancer, and neurological disorders, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer's disease, among others. Indeed, loss of smell and/or taste is a notable and troubling symptom of the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which has infected millions globally in just the first half of 2020. By providing a better understanding of the function of chemosensory systems, scientific and biomedical research is leading to improvements in the diagnosis and treatment of many disorders.Among those presenting their research advancements were members of the Association for Chemoreception Sciences (AChemS; http// www.achems.org ), which held its 41st annual meeting in conjunction with the 2020 International Symposium on Olfaction and Taste (ISOT; https://achems.org/ISOT/ ). During AChemS/ISOT, scientists from around the world presented their latest research findings on myriad topics around chemosensation, ranging from molecular mechanisms through cognitive processes and associated behaviors.Selected new discoveries presented at the meeting include:• Understanding the sense of smell via synthetic odorsContact: Edmund Chong, +1 ‪(857) 574-0609, Edmund.Chong@nyulangone.org‬‬‬• Odors change when we know their namesContact: Sarah Cormiea, +1 (617) 302 0009, sarah.cormiea@gmail.com• The enhanced evolutionary mechanism of olfactionContact: Claire de March, +1 (919) 949 8574, claire.de.march@duke.edu• Decreased sense of smell leads to future depression in older US adultsContact: Jayant M. Pinto, +1 (773) 702-6727, jpinto@surgery.bsd.uchicago.edu• Smelling with single cells: testing the sensitivity limits of olfactionContact: Jonathan Gill, +1 (973) 727-5032, jvg219@nyu.edu• Factors Impacting RefreshmentContact: Amy Hampton, +1 (214) 663- 4016, ahampton4@twu.edu• No differences for liking or taste sensitivity after ultraprocessed and non-processed foodsContact: Paule V. Joseph, +1 (301) 339-4869, Paule.Joseph@nih.gov• Beta-caryophyllene (BCP) improves wound healing in miceContact: Sachiko Koyama, +1 (812) 345-6155, sakoyama@indiana.edu• A psychological stressor conveyed by appetite-linked neuronsContact: Eun Jeong Lee, 1-425-324-5894. elee2@fredhutch.org• Filiform papillae are “in the thick” of viscosityContact: Brittany Miles, +1 (919) 656 7090, miles.243@osu.edu• Autism gene affects processing of unfamiliar odorsContact: Gonzalo Otazu, +1 (631) 327-5980, gotazual@nyit.edu• Reliable readout of mixture components from small populations of anterior piriform cortical neuronsContact: Dan Rokni, +972-2-6757496, dan.ronki@mail.huji.ac.il• Bitter taste receptors (TAS2Rs) mediate food allergy (FA)Contact: Zeping Shao, +61 412 307 229, z.shao@uq.edu.au• Ethanol perception varies with thermal taste statusContact: Margaret Thibodeau, +1 (905) 688 5550 x4719, mt10xw@brocku.ca• The Life and Death of a Taste CellContact: Courtney Wilson, +1 (720) 326-4861, courtney.wilson@cuanschutz.edu• Cranberry polyphenols and individual differences in salivary proteinsContact: Neeta Yousaf, +1 (914) 309-6161, neeta.yousaf@rutgers.edu