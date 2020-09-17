Register by Sept. 18 for virtual trade venture to South Korea

Friday, Sept. 18, is the deadline to register for WEDC’s upcoming virtual global trade venture to South Korea.

The trade venture will take place entirely online, spanning Nov. 2-Dec. 4. Meetings will be spread throughout this date range, meaning not every participating company will have a meeting every day of the trade venture. The program will also include some sessions for the full group, such as a briefing on South Korea’s economy and business culture at the beginning of the trade venture and a debriefing at the end.

With international severely restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin companies can set themselves apart from the competition by actively pursuing export partnerships even if they cannot travel to the market in person. By participating in WEDC’s virtual trade venture, companies benefit from the market knowledge and established relationships of Wisconsin’s authorized trade representative in South Korea. WEDC’s global trade ventures are always offered a subsidized price to allow more Wisconsin companies to participate and grow their exports; with the costs of travel and lodging removed, the virtual trade venture is even more affordable.

Wisconsin companies in many sectors can find opportunities in South Korea, but companies in the food and beverage, advanced manufacturing and biohealth sectors are especially encouraged to consider participating.

Learn more and find registration information.