Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,124 in the last 365 days.

Register by Sept. 18 for virtual trade venture to South Korea

Friday, Sept. 18, is the deadline to register for WEDC’s upcoming virtual global trade venture to South Korea.

The trade venture will take place entirely online, spanning Nov. 2-Dec. 4. Meetings will be spread throughout this date range, meaning not every participating company will have a meeting every day of the trade venture. The program will also include some sessions for the full group, such as a briefing on South Korea’s economy and business culture at the beginning of the trade venture and a debriefing at the end.

With international severely restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin companies can set themselves apart from the competition by actively pursuing export partnerships even if they cannot travel to the market in person. By participating in WEDC’s virtual trade venture, companies benefit from the market knowledge and established relationships of Wisconsin’s authorized trade representative in South Korea. WEDC’s global trade ventures are always offered a subsidized price to allow more Wisconsin companies to participate and grow their exports; with the costs of travel and lodging removed, the virtual trade venture is even more affordable.

Wisconsin companies in many sectors can find opportunities in South Korea, but companies in the food and beverage, advanced manufacturing and biohealth sectors are especially encouraged to consider participating.

Learn more and find registration information.

You just read:

Register by Sept. 18 for virtual trade venture to South Korea

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.