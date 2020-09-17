Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of E Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 14, 2020, in the 200 block of E Street, Southwest.

At approximately 6:55 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.