Mike Mayer Launches Digital Marketing Agency for Distributors & Manufacturers to Bring Big Company Know-How to Companies of All Sizes.
We are a full-service agency that will extend your digital marketing and e-commerce capabilities exponentially.”HIGHLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago, IL (September 17th, 2020): For more than two decades, digital marketing veteran Mike Mayer has led digital transformations for billion-dollar businesses. When Mayer decided to venture out and create his own firm, he was determined to select a unique name for his company that married his personal interest and professional expertise. A boxer in training during his spare time, Mayer chose Main Event Digital, which offers a ‘one-two punch’ of digital marketing and e-commerce services. His ‘one-two punch’ brings together insightful digital strategy development with quick and cost-effective execution.
Mayer has led e-commerce and digital marketing for large businesses including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Crescent Electric and U.S. Electrical Services. By creating and implementing cutting edge digital strategies, Mayer was able to breathe new life into corporate DNA and contributed to tremendous growth. This was achieved by launching e-commerce and mobile apps, automating marketing, building out unique product content and expanding storefronts into a variety of digital channels, greatly increasing exposure of products and brands.
The Main Event team has grown quickly to more than 20 experts in Web Design, SEO, E-Commerce Strategy, Digital Advertising, and more. Main Event Digital focuses on manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers that are poised to greatly benefit from digital services. “We are a full-service agency that will extend your digital marketing and e-commerce capabilities exponentially. We work hand in hand with each client to understand your needs, identify opportunities for growth and execute a shared strategy” Mayer said. “Recently, we have seen an uptick in clients that are navigating staffing challenges as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. These companies are outsourcing their marketing departments to Main Event Digital and the transitions have been seamless.” Mayer said.
Main Event Digital’s services include:
* Website Design and Development - Designing and building out websites with a focus on Shopify, Wordpress and Magento
* Marketplaces - Adding, optimizing and automating repricing on Amazon, Walmart and eBay
* SEO (Search Engine Optimization) - Improving how Google interprets websites and pushing organic value back from other reputable websites
* Paid Search & Paid Social Advertising - Optimizing paid ads to drive low cost transactions
* Marketing Automation - Setting up automated email workflows to move prospects, leads and customers through a sales funnel
* Content Creation - Writing unique product and long form content to fuel website search, blogs, marketing and social media
* Affiliate Program - Expanding sales teams by building out an affiliate network that is paid via revenue share
* Loyalty Programs - Encouraging increased spending by offering benefits to frequent shoppers
* Lead Gen Campaigns - Running laser-targeted LinkedIn lead gen campaigns to bring in new leads
* Email Marketing - Simplifying and communicating marketing emails with clear calls to action to convert customers
* Video - Writing, producing, directing and editing video for television, social media and websites
“What distinguishes Main Event Digital is transparency,” Mayer said. “Our pricing is front and center on our website (maineventdigital.com). We don’t lock clients into any type of contract. We put our money and our expertise on the line.”
About Main Event Digital
Not satisfied to merely “go the distance,” Main Event Digital offers manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers knockout digital marketing services. Clients include Travers Tools, Alpine Home Air, Prestige Distribution, Midwest Industrial Metals, AMS Staffing, Sani-Spire, Predictive HR, Ravinia Communities and others. Founder and CEO Mike Mayer is an industry veteran, a frequent speaker at industry conferences and frequently called on by private equity to serve as an e-commerce advisor. He lives in suburban Chicago with his wife and family and enjoys boxing in his spare time.
For more information, please visit maineventdigital.com, email mdmayer@maineventdigital.com or call (773) 405-3635.
