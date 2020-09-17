Adrienne Trimble selected as one of the "25 Influential Black Women in Business" by The Network Journal (TNJ)

/EIN News/ -- New York City, New York, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network Journal business publication's "25 Influential Black Women in Business Awards" is marking its 22nd anniversary with a virtual presentation on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 3 pm EST, virtually and free of charge. Presented this year by Morgan Stanley and The Network Journal (TNJ), the event was originally scheduled for last March at the New York Marriott Marquis hotel in Times Square, but it was postponed because of the pandemic shutdown.

“As in the past, this year’s 25 deserving women were chosen from hundreds of worthy nominations. And, as in the past, those selected showcase the rich cultural diversity of the Black community,” according to TNJ. For 22 years, TNJ has consistently recognized “trailblazing Black women professionals and entrepreneurs,” such as accomplished and respected CEO and President of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) – Adrienne Trimble - at its annual affair.

Adrienne is a known thought leader for advancing corporate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Prior to her role with NMSDC, Adrienne was General Manager, Diversity & Inclusion at Toyota Motor North America. In her role at Toyota, Adrienne worked closely with the company’s Senior Leadership team in developing advocacy and accountability measures to integrate DEI processes across the organization’s business operations. She also worked closely with the company’s External Diversity Advisory Board, chaired by Alexis Herman, former United States Secretary of Labor. She led the company’s rise on the Diversity Inc. Top 50 list from number 42 to number 25 in two short years. She also firmly solidified the company’s recognition by third party advocacy organizations such as Black Enterprise Best Companies for Diversity, Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility, and The United Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Securing the future and recognizing supplier diversity as part of the larger goal of economic inclusion has been enduring truths in Adrienne’s career. In 2019, she initiated several tech innovations within the NMSDC network, including a custom designed online community, NMSDC Connections, exclusively for its stakeholders. One of the hallmarks of her leadership of NMSDC has been her active commitment and thought leadership in what NMSDC can anticipate and provide. The goal is to expand economic engagement and ownership as a powerful and productive force in the Asian, Black, Hispanic, and Native American communities in the years ahead – with an eye toward the year 2045, the year the U.S. will achieve a majority-minority population.

In addition to Adrienne Trimble, NMSDC would like to congratulate and honor the 2020 “Influential Black Women in Business” awardees who include:

Pamay Bassey, Chief Learning Officer, Kraft Heinz Co.

Tanya Branch, Managing Partner of Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A.

Tabrina Davis, Vice President for Marketing, Communications and Web Strategy, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Charlene Dukes, President, Prince George’s Community College

Aisha Browne Glover, President and CEO, Newark Alliance

Tanya Hart, Senior Vice President for Executive Compensation and Total Rewards, First Horizon National Corp.

Stephanie Hill, Senior Vice President for Enterprise Business Transformation, Lockheed Martin

Adrienne Trimble, President and CEO, National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.

Tanya Curry Hoffman, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley

Nicola Halsall Idehen, Chief Human Resources Officer, the Vistria Group;

Arian June, Partner, Debevoise & Plimpton

Celia Edwards Karam, Chief Audit Officer, Capital One Financial

Taneshia Nash Laird, President and CEO, Newark Symphony Hall

Judith Lee, Wealth Management Adviser/Senior Vice President, Merrill Lynch

Depelsha McGruder, CEO, New York Public Radio;

Margenett Moore-Roberts, Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer, Constituent Management Group, a division of Interpublic Group;

Montresa McMillan, Senior Vice President, Head of Digital Channels and OMNI, TD Bank

Nkonye Okoh, Managing Director, JP Morgan

Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Senior Vice President, Original Series (MTV Group), ViacomCBS

Joan Prince, Vice Chancellor, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Dr. Yolanda Ragland, Podiatric Surgeon/CEO, Fix Your Feet Inc.

Cheryl Stokes, Partner, Heidrick Consulting, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.

Angela Thompson-Howard, Vice President, Human Resources, UPS Eastern Region

Lizette Williams, Senior Director of U.S. Marketing, McDonald’s Corp.

About NMSDC | nmsdc.org

Chartered in 1972, The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) stood up because of the civil rights movement in the late 1960s and continues to be the leading minority business development organization in the United States. NMSDC supports the economic sustainability of more than 12,000 certified minority business enterprises (MBEs) and advances minority business development by facilitating procurement opportunities between its certified MBEs and its network of Corporate Members. The NMSDC network includes a National Office in New York, 23 affiliate regional councils, five international partner organizations and the Business Consortium Fund (BCF) as its funding arm.

Tammy Wilkins National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. 212-944-2430 Tammy.Wilkins@nmsdc.org