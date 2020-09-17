Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,120 in the last 365 days.

Greystone Provides $52 Million Fannie Mae DUS® Loan to Refinance a Manufactured Housing Community in San Jose, California

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $52,250,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) loan to refinance a 434-unit manufactured housing community in San Jose, California. The transaction was originated by Tim Thompson, managing director in Greystone’s San Francisco office, on behalf of Chateau La Salle 2012, LLC.

The $52.3 million Fannie Mae financing has a 10-year term and 30-year amortization, with a fixed rate and full-term interest only payments. At approximately 53% loan-to-value, the mortgage enables the borrower to refinance their existing Greystone loan and monetize their existing equity in the property.   

Built in 1980, Chateau La Salle is a mobile home community consisting of 434 pads set across 58 acres of well-manicured grounds. The property’s amenities include a community clubhouse with wine tasting room, swimming pool, fitness center, laundry facilities and tennis courts. Located off of Highway 87 in a quiet, gated neighborhood, the property is conveniently located near San Jose’s major highways, which provide easy access to the area’s retailers, restaurants, employment centers, and recreation.

“It’s a joy to partner with clients whose unique vision can have a positive on the lives of the residents at their portfolio properties,” said Mr. Thompson. “We’re thrilled when our team can come together to leverage our diverse lending platform and put together the financing terms that will help our clients, in any market or economic environment.”

“We keep coming back to the professionals at Greystone because their ability to execute on exactly what we need is unparalleled,” said Mr. Arthur Chatoff, principal for the borrower, Chateau La Salle 2012, LLC. “Their commitment to helping us achieve our goals is unwavering, and they are undeterred by any challenges or hurdles that get put before them. With Greystone on our side, we know that the transaction will get done.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Greystone Provides $52 Million Fannie Mae DUS® Loan to Refinance a Manufactured Housing Community in San Jose, California

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.