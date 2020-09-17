AAIS Introduces New Digital Newsmagazine Tackling Modern P&C Insurance Trends

On September 29, AAIS will host AAIS Pulse, the first in a series of online video discussions offering interactive access to an esteemed line-up of experts.

“With the success of our Virtual Main Event in May, we saw a need for an interactive and informative digital program that addresses contemporary industry trends and concerns,” AAIS President and CEO Ed Kelly said. “Our focus on modernization and technology throughout the insurance ecosystem puts us in unique position to assemble a diverse and exceptional panel of prominent thought leaders.”

AAIS Pulse is being offered FREE to those interested in the property-casualty insurance industry. Beginning at 9 a.m. (CT) on September 29, AAIS Pulse will feature segments on the following topics:

Open Source is Coming: What Does it Mean for Insurance?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Modern Compliance

Tracking CATs and Taming Risk

Into the Weeds: Cannabis Insurance and the Law

Cybercrime: The Online Home Invasion

Along with several of AAIS’s own thought leaders, AAIS Pulse will welcome Guest Speakers that hail from progressive organizations, such as Aon, Berkley Re Solutions, CyberScout, FINOS, Locke Lord, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, and RMS. Following each session, registered attendees may get engage panelists in a live question and answer period.

Registration is open and free of charge. For more information about AAIS Pulse, click here.

