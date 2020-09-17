Adir Brothers Announce New Ghost Kitchen Concept in Los Angeles - Humbling Dumpling
New ghost kitchen featuring unique sweet and savory dumplings makes debut in Los Angeles - now available for delivery on Postmates and Uber Eats.
We are featuring sweet and savory dumplings, such as Buffalo Chicken, Bulgogi Beef, Bacon Cheeseurger, and Roasted Apple. Each set of dumplings will be served with it’s own house-made sauce”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Adir, co-founder and CEO of Carving Board (eattheboard.com) announced today his first ghost kitchen, Humbling Dumpling, has made its debut on Postmates and UberEats - available for delivery-only throughout the greater Los Angeles area.
“In this time of uncertainty for restaurants and going-out, we wanted to create a product tailor-made for delivery that we know our customers are going to enjoy.” said David Adir, co-founder and CEO of Carving Board. “We currently operate six restaurants throughout the Los Angeles area and are excited to expand our delivery-menu to better serve our customers.”
Humbling Dumpling will operate out of existing restaurant locations throughout the Los Angeles area featuring sweet and savory dumplings, such as Buffalo Chicken, Bulgogi Beef, Bacon Cheeseburger, and Roasted Apple. Each set of dumplings will be served with it’s own house-made sauce including garlic buffalo, sriracha ketchup, and caramel sin sauce. These delivery-only menu items, featured on Postmates and UberEats, will be freshly prepared by the Carving Board team when an order is placed.
As with any Adir Brothers concept, the quality of ingredients is uncompromised; every dumpling is made fresh, using only the finest and locally sourced ingredients.
Check out Humbling Dumpling, see the menu, and get it delivered by checking out the brand on Postmates or UberEats!
The Adir brothers have over 30 combined years in the food industry and believe great food always carries a sense of adventure. Their passion for food experience is evident throughout each of their culinary explorations.
The Adir brothers, David and Yoav, are the brains, hands, and hearts behind two unique culinary concepts: The Carving Board and Humbling Dumpling.
The Carving Board opened its doors in LA in 2012, serving customers with the perfect sandwich. The Carving Board now has six restaurants across LA, plus locations in Dubai.
Humbling Dumpling is a ghost kitchen offering delivery-only sweet and savory dumplings through Postmates and UberEats.
