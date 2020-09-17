Great Plains Communications Completes Acquisition of Indiana-Based Enhanced Telecommunications Corporation

Latest Acquisition Further Expands GPC’s Broadband Services and Network Reach in the Midwest

/EIN News/ -- Blair, Nebraska, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (“GPC”), a growing Midwestern telecommunications provider with an expanding, privately-owned 13,000-mile fiber network reaching 11 states, has completed its acquisition of Enhanced Telecommunications Corporation (“ETC”), a progressive Southeastern Indiana-based provider.

Serving communities in Southeastern Indiana for more than 85 years, ETC offers an innovative suite of products and services to over 14,000 business, wholesale and residential customers that includes high-speed Internet, Ethernet, voice, video and transport.

“Great Plains Communications continues to stay true to our vision to grow strategically by identifying promising opportunities like the ETC acquisition. Now that the acquisition process is complete, we can begin working as one company to not only provide exceptional services and enhanced products to our current customer base, but to identify strategic opportunities to serve new markets and expand our network. We appreciate the legacy of the Miles family at ETC and welcome our new employees and customers,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications.

With the backing of partner Grain Management, LLC (“Grain”), ETC is the second acquisition completed by GPC, within the last year. The company acquired InterCarrier Networks in August 2019. Chad Crank, Managing Director at Grain had this to say: “We believe the trend of increasing bandwidth demand will only continue. The robust Great Plains Communications network is designed to meet these capacity needs and to support the advances in technology that are driving the trend. Expanding this impressive network strategically into areas of opportunity like Indiana positions the company for further growth.”

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is the largest privately-owned telecommunications provider in Nebraska. They have over a century of experience providing business, wholesale and residential customers with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including Ethernet, Internet, video, hosted and voice solutions across an 11-state footprint. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers, utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive 13,000-mile regional fiber network, including long-haul and metro networks that span the state of Nebraska, extending into Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the Company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit https://www.gpcom.com/.

About Enhanced Telecommunications Corporation

For over 85 years ETC has served the communications needs for customers in Southeastern Indiana. The company has five storefronts and provides voice, video, high-speed Internet and other communications services to more than 14,000 residential and business customers. The family-owned company serves ten surrounding counties and beyond through its security and cellular offerings. To learn more visit etczone.com.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading private investment firm that focuses on communications infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, the Firm invests exclusively in the telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of communications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum and cell towers. For more information visit graingp.com.

Laura Kocher Great Plains Communications 4024566429 lkocher@gpcom.com