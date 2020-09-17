Governor Cooper Proclaims Hispanic Heritage Month September 15 - October 15, 2020

Governor Roy Cooper encourages North Carolinians to recognize the important contributions of the Latinx community to our state in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. This month is celebrated between September 15 and October 15 as seven Latin American nations celebrate their independence days. During this month we recognize the histories, cultures, and contributions of this important community. The state Hispanic population is approximately of 10 %, representing twenty Spanish speaking countries plus Puerto Rico.

“I am proud that North Carolina is home to so many backgrounds of people in the Latinx community,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina is a richer, more vibrant place thanks to countless contributions from generations of Hispanic and Latinx people.”

Governor Cooper established the Governor’s Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs to advise him on how his administration can empower and assist Hispanic/Latino North Carolinians through Executive Order No. 23, on October 5, 2017.

“During this pandemic, which is disproportionately affecting the Hispanic community, existing disparities have become more apparent,” said Governor Cooper. “I am committed to keep working to identify the systemic challenges that stand between this thriving community and make change together to empower all North Carolinians to be healthier, better educated and successful.”

The Cooper administration has worked to provide COVID-19 resources to communities of color including hiring more multi-lingual contact tracers, expanding testing opportunities, having web seminars for the Latinx community, and partnered with both the Guatemalan and Mexican Consulates to reach these communities. Additionally, the Andrea Harris Social, Economic, Environmental, and Health Equity Task Force to focus on economic stability, health disparities, and environmental justice in North Carolina was established to address disparities in communities of color that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

