Hemp Seeds Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025
Hemp Seeds Industry Sales, Supply And Consumption 2020 Analysis And Forecasts to 2025
Description
Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat.Hemp Seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature's perfect foods - a Super Food.
This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.
The global Hemp Seeds market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025.
The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Hemp Seeds by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Manitoba Harvest
Hemp Oil Canada
Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
Canah International
GIGO Food
North American Hemp & Grain Co.
Naturally Splendid
Yunnan Industrial Hemp
Agropro
GFR Ingredients Inc.
Navitas Organics
HempFlax
Yishutang
BAFA neu GmbH
Deep Nature Project
Green source organics
Aos Products
Suyash Herbs
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Whole Hemp Seed
Hulled Hemp Seed
Hemp Seed Oil
Hemp Protein Powder
Others
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Hemp Seed Cakes
Hemp Oil
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Hemp Seeds Industry
Figure Hemp Seeds Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Hemp Seeds
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Hemp Seeds
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Hemp Seeds
Table Global Hemp Seeds Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
....
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Manitoba Harvest (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Manitoba Harvest Profile
Table Manitoba Harvest Overview List
4.1.2 Manitoba Harvest Products & Services
4.1.3 Manitoba Harvest Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Manitoba Harvest (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Hemp Oil Canada (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Hemp Oil Canada Profile
Table Hemp Oil Canada Overview List
4.2.2 Hemp Oil Canada Products & Services
4.2.3 Hemp Oil Canada Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hemp Oil Canada (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Profile
Table Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Overview List
4.3.2 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Products & Services
4.3.3 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Canah International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Canah International Profile
Table Canah International Overview List
4.4.2 Canah International Products & Services
4.4.3 Canah International Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Canah International (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 GIGO Food (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 GIGO Food Profile
Table GIGO Food Overview List
4.5.2 GIGO Food Products & Services
4.5.3 GIGO Food Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of GIGO Food (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 North American Hemp & Grain Co. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 North American Hemp & Grain Co. Profile
Table North American Hemp & Grain Co. Overview List
4.6.2 North American Hemp & Grain Co. Products & Services
4.6.3 North American Hemp & Grain Co. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of North American Hemp & Grain Co. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Naturally Splendid (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Naturally Splendid Profile
Table Naturally Splendid Overview List
4.7.2 Naturally Splendid Products & Services
4.7.3 Naturally Splendid Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Naturally Splendid (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Yunnan Industrial Hemp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9 Agropro (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10 GFR Ingredients Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11 Navitas Organics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12 HempFlax (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13 Yishutang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14 BAFA neu GmbH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15 Deep Nature Project (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16 Green source organics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17 Aos Products (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18 Suyash Herbs (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
Continued...
