Gov. Ivey awards grants to help abuse victims in seven counties

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $166,296 to support three organizations in central Alabama that are providing services and education to victims of child abuse and domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Children and adults continue to experience domestic abuse during this pandemic, and they should be given the help they need in order to escape from dangerous situations and, in some cases, take steps to repair broken relationships,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these organizations for their efforts to assist those who’ve been abused and to bring awareness and education to local communities so that future abuse might be prevented.”

A $135,667 grant will assist YWCA Central Alabama to increase awareness of domestic violence and the services offered to victims during COVID-19 using education and prevention programs. Funds will also assist in continuing the Supervised Visitation and Exchange program. The program is for parents that do not have full custody of their child to help build a safe and healthy relationship between them while significantly reducing the potential for harm to parents and children. YWCA Central Alabama serves Blount, Jefferson and St. Clair counties.

Safehouse of Shelby County will use a $18,379 grant to provide critical crisis services to domestic and sexual violence victims in Shelby, Coosa, Clay and Chilton counties. Safehouse also provides emergency shelter and advocacy for victims, forensic examinations and crisis intervention services.

The Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama is using grant funds of $12,249 to perform culturally specific outreach and prevention education through Jefferson, Blount and Shelby counties. It distributes Spanish language educational materials at community events and gives talks about domestic and dating violence to small groups. Funds will also be used to lead a Spanish marketing campaign promoting the National Domestic Violence hotline.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Justice Department via the CARES Act. ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in helping organizations like these that provide much-needed assistance to victims of domestic violence and child abuse to culturally diverse residents during this tough time,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “These partnerships are helping to create access to services that provide healing and awareness in local communities of various backgrounds and languages.”

Gov. Ivey notified Maggie Brooke, chair of YWCA Central Alabama’s board, and Susan Arvin, Safehouse of Shelby County board chairman, and James Carpenter, HICA board chair, that the grants had been approved.

