Auditor General DePasquale Releases Audits for School Districts in Cambria, Centre, Lehigh, Monroe Counties

HARRISBURG (Sept. 17, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today announced the release of audit reports for school districts in Cambria, Centre, Lehigh and Monroe counties.

“My audits help ensure schools are being run efficiently and effectively, so that students and teachers can focus on learning and resources are focused on the classroom,” DePasquale said.

The Department of the Auditor General examines the records of school districts, charter schools, intermediate units, and area vocational-technical schools. The audit assessments include whether school entities received the state subsidies and reimbursements to which they were entitled, accurately managed taxpayer funds, and complied with ethics codes. The audits also determine whether teachers and administrators were properly certified for the positions they held during the audit period.

The full audit reports are available online using the links provided below.

Cambria County

Northern Cambria School District

Complied, in all significant respects, with applicable state laws, contracts, grant requirements and administrative procedures except for this finding: the district failed to retain required documentation to support $3.8 million in transportation reimbursements from the state.

Centre County

Bellefonte Area School District

Complied, in all significant respects, with applicable state laws, contracts, grant requirements and administrative procedures except for this finding: the district failed to comply with provisions of state law and associated regulations by not maintaining complete records for and properly monitoring its contracted bus drivers.

Lehigh County

Whitehall-Copley School District

Complied, in all significant respects, with applicable state laws, contracts, grant requirements and administrative procedures except for this finding: the district inaccurately reported the number of nonpublic and charter school students transported, resulting in a net underpayment from the state of $1,057.

Monroe County

Pleasant Valley School District

Complied, in all significant respects, with applicable state laws, contracts, grant requirements and administrative procedures except for this finding: the district failed to obtain and retain documentation to support $186,725 in supplemental transportation reimbursements from the state.

